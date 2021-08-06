Log in
Euro Lost 0.88% to $1.1764 -- Data Talk

08/06/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1764 dollars per euro (0.8501 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.88% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.60% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.93% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, July 20, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Off 4.58% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.70% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1734ET

