Euro Lost 0.88% to $1.1764 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1764 dollars per euro (0.8501 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.88% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.60% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 0.93% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, June 21, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, July 20, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 2, 2021
--Off 4.58% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 0.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.70% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
