Euro Lost 0.89% to $1.0088 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0088 dollars per euro (0.9913 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.89% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 15.08% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.68% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1736ET