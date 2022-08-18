Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.89% to $1.0088 -- Data Talk

08/18/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0088 dollars per euro (0.9913 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.89% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 15.08% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.68% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.30% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.61% 0.68502 Delayed Quote.8.08%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.10% 1.18229 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.95% 1.19295 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.64% 0.765474 Delayed Quote.9.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.77201 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.87% 1.00892 Delayed Quote.-10.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.40% 0.012428 Delayed Quote.5.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.47% 0.012542 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.62551 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.86% 0.991159 Delayed Quote.11.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pLula's lead against Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil's election race - poll
RE
05:50pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs fall on weak exports
RE
05:50pThree men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger
RE
05:45pTotal of 17 dead in two attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv -official
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 98.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.89% to $1.0088 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.98% to $1.1931 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.62% to 135.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pUK opposition Labour Party wants parliament recalled over energy price cap
RE
05:34pUK's Liz Truss says defining mission will be reviving the economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil up 3% on robust U.S. fuel consumption, tight supply outlook
2South Africa suspends anti-dumping duty on Brazilian chicken
3Asset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks
4Transcript : NetEase, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
5Joint Press Release: Sibanye-Stillwater and Heraeus enter into a partne..

HOT NEWS