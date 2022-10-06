Euro Lost 0.93% to $0.9793 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9793 dollars per euro (1.0212 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.93% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.94% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 16.19% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.05% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

