Euro Lost 0.93% to $0.9793 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9793 dollars per euro (1.0212 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.93% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.94% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
--Off 16.19% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 2.05% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 15.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.89% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-06-22 1736ET