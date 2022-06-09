Euro Lost 0.93% to $1.0619 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0619 dollars per euro (0.9418 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.93% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 12.80% from its 52-week high of 1.2177 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 2.27% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.63% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

