Euro Lost 0.93% to $1.0619 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0619 dollars per euro (0.9418 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.93% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 20, 2022
--Off 12.80% from its 52-week high of 1.2177 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021
--Up 2.27% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.08% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.63% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-09-22 1740ET