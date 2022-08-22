Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.97% to $0.9943 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 0.9943 dollars per euro (1.0058 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.97% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 16.30% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 15.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.78% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.57% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.90% 0.69133 Delayed Quote.7.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.46% 1.18298 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.1764 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.52% 0.770559 Delayed Quote.10.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.39% 0.7657 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.93% 0.99424 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.00% 0.01259 Delayed Quote.5.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.61686 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.94% 1.005793 Delayed Quote.13.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53p'It's like sitting on a powder keg', say people near Ukraine nuclear plant
RE
05:47p'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers
RE
05:47p'game of thrones' sequel 'house of dragon' draws nearly 10 milli…
RE
05:47pNew Mexico grand jury charges suspect in Muslim murders
RE
05:42pU.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 bln award for loss of Venezuela assets
RE
05:41pRussia calls Britain hypocritical for questioning its right to sit at G20
RE
05:39pPentagon denies Washington mayor's request for migrant help
RE
05:36pDollar Gains 0.43% to 137.51 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.53% to $1.1768 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.97% to $0.9943 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
3Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
4European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
5ENCAVIS AG is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by ..

HOT NEWS