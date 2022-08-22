Euro Lost 0.97% to $0.9943 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9943 dollars per euro (1.0058 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.97% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 2.32% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, July 7, 2022
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 16.30% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Down 15.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.78% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.57% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
