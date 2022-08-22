Euro Lost 0.97% to $0.9943 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9943 dollars per euro (1.0058 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.97% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 16.30% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 15.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.78% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.57% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

