News: Latest News
Euro Lost 0.97% to $1.0160 -- Data Talk

08/15/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0160 dollars per euro (0.9843 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.97% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 14.47% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.40% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.66% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.67% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.38% 0.69086 Delayed Quote.8.69%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.28% 1.186 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.61% 1.20516 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.763242 Delayed Quote.9.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.99% 0.7746 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.90% 1.01605 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.10% 0.012373 Delayed Quote.3.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012575 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.32% 0.6364 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.91% 0.984204 Delayed Quote.10.84%
