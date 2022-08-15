Euro Lost 0.97% to $1.0160 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0160 dollars per euro (0.9843 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.97% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.56% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022
--Off 14.47% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 1.40% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.66% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.67% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
