Euro Lost 0.98% to $1.0088 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0088 dollars per euro (0.9913 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.98% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight weeks
--Down 4.45% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2016
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.68% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022
--Off 15.15% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 0.68% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 14.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.79% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.30% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-15-22 1740ET