Euro Lost 0.98% to $1.0088 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0088 dollars per euro (0.9913 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.98% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 4.45% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.68% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 15.15% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.68% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.79% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.30% vs the dollar

