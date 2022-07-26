Euro Lost 0.99% to $1.0119 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0119 dollars per euro (0.9883 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.99% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 14.89% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.99% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.49% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.03% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1739ET