Euro Lost 0.99% to $1.0119 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0119 dollars per euro (0.9883 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.99% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 15, 2022
--Off 14.89% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 0.99% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 14.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.49% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.03% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
