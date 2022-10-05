Advanced search
Euro Lost 1.02% to $0.9885 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9885 dollars per euro (1.0117 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 1.02% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 15.40% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 3.01% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 14.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.08% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.59% 0.65604 Delayed Quote.3.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.12% 1.14536 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.08% 1.1328 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.17% 0.742832 Delayed Quote.7.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.78% 0.73443 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.95% 0.98894 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.81% 0.012389 Delayed Quote.5.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.01225 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.57419 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.94% 1.011225 Delayed Quote.15.63%

