Euro Lost 1.06% to $0.9948 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9948 dollars per euro (1.0053 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 1.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 16.26% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 16.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.53% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1736ET