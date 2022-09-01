Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 1.06% to $0.9948 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 0.9948 dollars per euro (1.0053 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 1.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 16.26% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 16.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.53% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.28% 0.68189 Delayed Quote.7.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.49% 1.16035 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.15396 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.85% 0.764468 Delayed Quote.9.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7596 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.92% 0.99446 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.86% 0.012614 Delayed Quote.6.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.6077 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.94% 1.005581 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pGrain ship from Ukraine grounded in Istanbul, halting traffic
RE
05:43pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias, Amid Recession Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Rise Ahead of Jobs Data -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% to 101.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.06% to $0.9948 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.1546 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.90% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pYellen to visit Detroit next week on tour to tout Biden economic agenda
RE
05:30pDogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.50% to $1580.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4OKTA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
5Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

HOT NEWS