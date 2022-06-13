Log in
Euro Lost 1.06% to $1.0407 -- Data Talk

06/13/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0407 dollars per euro (0.9609 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 1.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.91% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 14.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2128 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 14.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.06% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.49% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1736ET

