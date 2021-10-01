Euro Lost 1.08% to $1.1594 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1594 dollars per euro (0.8626 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 1.08% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 2.40% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage decline since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Jan. 24, 2020, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 5.95% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.15% from its 52-week low of 1.1577 hit Thursday, Sept 30, 2021

--Down 1.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.09% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1738ET