Euro Lost 1.08% to $1.1997 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1997 dollars per euro (0.8336 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 1.08% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 16, 2021

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 7.31% from its 52-week low of 1.118 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Rose 6.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.79% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

