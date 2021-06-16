Euro Lost 1.08% to $1.1997 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1997 dollars per euro (0.8336 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 1.08% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 16, 2021
--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 7.31% from its 52-week low of 1.118 hit Friday, June 19, 2020
--Rose 6.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.88% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.79% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-16-21 1734ET