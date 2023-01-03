Euro Lost 1.11% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0550 dollars per euro (0.9479 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 1.11% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.43% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
--Off 7.90% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 9.94% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 6.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.43% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-03-23 1736ET