Euro Lost 1.11% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk

01/03/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0550 dollars per euro (0.9479 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 1.11% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.43% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

--Off 7.90% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.94% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.43% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.01% 0.63763 Delayed Quote.0.06%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.39% 1.1341 Delayed Quote.0.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.80% 1.19651 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.46% 0.693914 Delayed Quote.0.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.79% 0.73129 Delayed Quote.0.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.23% 1.05466 Delayed Quote.0.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.96% 0.011452 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012084 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.22% 0.62452 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.23% 0.948227 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
