Euro Lost 1.11% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0550 dollars per euro (0.9479 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 1.11% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.43% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

--Off 7.90% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.94% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.43% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1736ET