Euro Lost 1.19% to $0.9966 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9966 dollars per euro (1.0035 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 1.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 14.70% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 3.86% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 14.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1736ET