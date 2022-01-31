Euro Lost 1.21% to $1.1235 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1235 dollars per euro (0.8901 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro lost 1.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down five of the past six months

--Today the euro gained 0.77% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.80% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Off 8.30% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.80% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1737ET