Euro Lost 1.25% to $1.0426 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0426 dollars per euro (0.9592 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 1.25% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.56% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 12.31% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.41% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1735ET