Euro Lost 1.25% to $1.0426 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0426 dollars per euro (0.9592 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 1.25% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, June 10, 2022
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.56% vs. the dollar
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Off 12.31% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 0.41% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.33% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-01-22 1735ET