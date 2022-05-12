Euro Lost 1.26% to $1.0383 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0383 dollars per euro (0.9632 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 1.26% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.69% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, April 28, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Off 15.26% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Down 14.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.58% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.71% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
