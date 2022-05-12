Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 1.26% to $1.0383 -- Data Talk

05/12/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0383 dollars per euro (0.9632 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 1.26% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.69% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Off 15.26% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 14.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.71% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pSoutheast Asian leaders face rights questions, flying shoe on Washington debut
RE
05:51pWorld shares sink as inflation, economic fears persist
RE
05:50pPowell says Fed will fix inflation, calls price stability 'bedrock' of economy
RE
05:46pDefiant U.S. Senator Rand Paul stymies effort to pass $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
05:46pWith China in focus, Biden plans $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders
RE
05:43pU.S. President considering Korea DMZ visit when traveling to Asia this month
RE
05:41pWith China in focus, Biden plans $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders
RE
05:39pDollar Lost 1.28% to 128.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.41% to $1.2201 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 1.26% to $1.0383 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, American Express, Electronic Arts, ..
3Global markets live: Walt Disney, Apple, Vodafone, Boeing, Ford...
4Fertilizers: Another crisis is looming
5Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

HOT NEWS