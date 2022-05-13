Euro Lost 1.28% to $1.0413 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0413 dollars per euro (0.9604 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 1.28% vs. the dollar
--Down for six straight weeks
--Down 5.73% over the last six weeks
--Largest six week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2016
--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 25, 2018 when the market fell for six straight weeks
--Down 14 of the past 17 weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.29% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 15.01% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.29% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 14.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.30% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.44% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
