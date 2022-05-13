Log in
Euro Lost 1.28% to $1.0413 -- Data Talk

05/13/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0413 dollars per euro (0.9604 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 1.28% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight weeks

--Down 5.73% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 25, 2018 when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Down 14 of the past 17 weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 15.01% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.29% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 14.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.44% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1739ET

