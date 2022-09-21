Advanced search
Euro Lost 1.31% to $0.9839 -- Data Talk

09/21/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9839 dollars per euro (1.0164 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 1.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.86% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Off 16.19% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Down 15.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.49% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.35% 0.6736 Delayed Quote.5.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.39% 1.14556 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.93% 1.1272 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.61% 0.754973 Delayed Quote.8.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.73% 0.74261 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.32% 0.98388 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.12% 0.012716 Delayed Quote.6.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.24% 0.012512 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.91% 0.5848 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.34% 1.016384 Delayed Quote.13.35%
HOT NEWS