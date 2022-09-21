Euro Lost 1.31% to $0.9839 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9839 dollars per euro (1.0164 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 1.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.86% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Off 16.19% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Down 15.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.49% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

