Euro Lost 1.31% to $0.9839 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9839 dollars per euro (1.0164 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 1.31% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.86% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Off 16.19% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
--Down 15.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.15% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.49% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-21-22 1734ET