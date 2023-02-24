Euro Lost 1.39% to $1.0547 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0547 dollars per euro (0.9482 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 1.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 1.39% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 6.44% from its 52-week high of 1.1273 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Up 9.91% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.94% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.46% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

02-24-23 1739ET