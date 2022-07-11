Euro Lost 1.42% to $1.0043 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0043 dollars per euro (0.9958 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 1.42% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down eight of the past 10 sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 15.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Down 15.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.22% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.69% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-11-22 1744ET