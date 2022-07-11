Euro Lost 1.42% to $1.0043 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0043 dollars per euro (0.9958 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 1.42% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 15.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 15.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.69% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1744ET