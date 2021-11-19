Euro Lost 1.43% to $1.1281 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1281 dollars per euro (0.8865 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 1.43% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 2.48% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.82% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021
--Down seven of the past eight sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 7, 2020
--Off 8.49% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 4.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.44% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.65% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
11-19-21 1743ET