Euro Lost 1.43% to $1.1281 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1281 dollars per euro (0.8865 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 1.43% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.48% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.82% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 7, 2020

--Off 8.49% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

11-19-21 1743ET