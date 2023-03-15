Euro/dollar: 1.0578 dollars per euro (0.9454 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 1.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.45% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 10.23% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.14% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1735ET