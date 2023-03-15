Euro/dollar: 1.0578 dollars per euro (0.9454 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 1.44% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.45% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 10.23% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 4.14% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.17% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-15-23 1735ET