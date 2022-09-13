Advanced search
Euro Lost 1.53% to $0.9967 -- Data Talk

09/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9967 dollars per euro (1.0034 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 1.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Off 15.65% from its 52-week high of 1.1816 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.63% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 15.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.36% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.80% 0.67517 Delayed Quote.6.47%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.06% 1.1527 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.68% 1.14912 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.16% 0.7618 Delayed Quote.9.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.42% 0.7588 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.59% 0.99685 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.23% 0.012603 Delayed Quote.5.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.33% 0.012566 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.38% 0.59971 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.61% 1.00316 Delayed Quote.12.90%
