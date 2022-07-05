Euro Lost 1.53% to $1.0265 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0265 dollars per euro (0.9742 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 1.53% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 2.10% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Down five of the past six sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 13.66% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Down 13.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.74% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
