Euro Lost 1.54% to $1.0876 -- Data Talk

04/08/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0876 dollars per euro (0.9195 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 1.54% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down for seven straight sessions

--Down 2.55% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, when the market fell for 10 straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 11.23% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.18% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.73% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.37% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1749ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.43% 0.6853 Delayed Quote.7.83%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.43% 1.1977 Delayed Quote.0.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.3031 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.06% 0.731668 Delayed Quote.4.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.795 Delayed Quote.0.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.0875 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.012108 Delayed Quote.2.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013171 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.55% 0.6844 Delayed Quote.1.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.12% 0.91954 Delayed Quote.4.33%
