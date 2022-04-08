Euro Lost 1.54% to $1.0876 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0876 dollars per euro (0.9195 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 1.54% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Down for seven straight sessions

--Down 2.55% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, when the market fell for 10 straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 11.23% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.18% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.73% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1749ET