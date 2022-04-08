Euro Lost 1.54% to $1.0876 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0876 dollars per euro (0.9195 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 1.54% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022
--Down nine of the past 12 weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.04% vs. the dollar
--Down for seven straight sessions
--Down 2.55% over the last seven sessions
--Largest seven day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, when the market fell for 10 straight sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Off 11.23% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.18% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 8.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.73% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.37% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-08-22 1749ET