Euro Lost 1.68% to $1.0055 -- Data Talk

08/31/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0055 dollars per euro (0.9946 euro per dollar)


--This month the euro lost 1.68% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight months

--Down 6.33% over the last three months

--Largest three-month percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

--Down 11 of the past 13 months

--Today the euro gained 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.89% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 15.36% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.59% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.54% 0.68015 Delayed Quote.8.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.67% 1.15525 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.41% 1.16095 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.63% 0.757363 Delayed Quote.10.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7604 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.26% 1.00479 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.11% 0.012512 Delayed Quote.6.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.012575 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.6113 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.26% 0.995233 Delayed Quote.13.58%
