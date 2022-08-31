Euro Lost 1.68% to $1.0055 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0055 dollars per euro (0.9946 euro per dollar)
--This month the euro lost 1.68% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight months
--Down 6.33% over the last three months
--Largest three-month percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
--Down 11 of the past 13 months
--Today the euro gained 0.40% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.89% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
--Off 15.36% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Down 15.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.59% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
