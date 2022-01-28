Euro Lost 1.74% to $1.1149 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1149 dollars per euro (0.8970 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 1.74% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.34% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.03% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 8.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.97% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.97% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1735ET