Euro Lost 1.74% to $1.1149 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1149 dollars per euro (0.8970 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 1.74% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 2.34% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.03% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.03% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Down 8.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.97% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.97% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-28-22 1735ET