News: Latest News
Euro Lost 1.88% to $1.0518 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0518 dollars per euro (0.9508 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 1.88% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.03% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.95% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.88% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 13.28% from its 52-week high of 1.2128 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 1.30% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 13.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.52% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1740ET

