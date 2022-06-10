Euro Lost 1.88% to $1.0518 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0518 dollars per euro (0.9508 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 1.88% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 2.03% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Down eight of the past 10 weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.95% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.88% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down six of the past nine sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Off 13.28% from its 52-week high of 1.2128 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Up 1.30% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 13.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.02% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.52% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-10-22 1740ET