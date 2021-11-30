Euro Lost 1.93% to $1.1340 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1340 dollars per euro (0.8819 euro per dollar)
--This month the euro lost 1.93% vs. the dollar
--Largest one month percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
--Down for four straight months
--Down 4.46% over the last four months
--Largest four month percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
--Longest losing streak since May 2019 when the market fell for five straight months
--Down five of the past six months
--Today the euro gained 0.41% vs. the dollar
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
--Off 8.01% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.24% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 6.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.17% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
