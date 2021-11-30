Euro Lost 1.93% to $1.1340 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1340 dollars per euro (0.8819 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro lost 1.93% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down for four straight months

--Down 4.46% over the last four months

--Largest four month percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Longest losing streak since May 2019 when the market fell for five straight months

--Down five of the past six months

--Today the euro gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 8.01% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.24% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

