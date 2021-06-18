Euro Lost 2.04% to $1.1864 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1864 dollars per euro (0.8429 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 2.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 2.71% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Today the euro lost 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.18% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Off 3.76% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 6.12% from its 52-week low of 1.118 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Rose 6.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.97% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.88% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1733ET