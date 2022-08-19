Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 2.13% to $1.0040 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0040 dollars per euro (0.9961 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 2.13% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 15.48% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.20% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.72% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.6848 Delayed Quote.6.64%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.35% 1.1782 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.87% 1.1827 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.21% 0.767089 Delayed Quote.9.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.7691 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.54% 1.0034 Delayed Quote.-11.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.30% 0.012465 Delayed Quote.4.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012514 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.16% 0.617 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.54% 0.996612 Delayed Quote.11.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pBlackRock warns Wall Street watchdog new ESG rule could harm investors
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.25% This Week to 99.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 2.13% to $1.0040 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 2.53% to $1.1831 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 2.60% to 136.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUtah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 10.87% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 10.07% to $1687.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 9.14% to $21277.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pChina's farmers struggle to save crops as heatwave, drought drag on
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..
4UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
5Axsome Therapeutics : Auvelity FDA Approval Investor Webcast - Slides

HOT NEWS