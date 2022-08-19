Euro Lost 2.13% to $1.0040 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0040 dollars per euro (0.9961 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 2.13% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 15.48% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.20% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.72% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1736ET