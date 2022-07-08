Euro Lost 2.28% to $1.0188 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0188 dollars per euro (0.9816 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 2.28% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 3.50% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 14.31% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.26% from its 52-week low of 1.0162 hit Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Down 14.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1740ET