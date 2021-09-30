Euro Lost 2.37% to $1.1577 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1577 dollars per euro (0.8638 euro per dollar)

--This quarter the euro lost 2.37% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Down two of the past three quarters

--This month the euro lost 1.96% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Down for two straight months

--Down 2.46% over the last two months

--Largest two month percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Down three of the past four months

--Today the euro lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 1.38% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 22, 2020

--Off 6.09% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

