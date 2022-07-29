Euro Lost 2.46% to $1.0227 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0227 dollars per euro (0.9779 euro per dollar)
--This month the euro lost 2.46% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022
--Down for two straight months
--Down 4.73% over the last two months
--Largest two-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022
--Down 10 of the past 12 months
--This week the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 1.38% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2022
--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 21, 2022
--Off 13.91% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 2.07% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.08% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-29-22 1739ET