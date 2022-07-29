Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 2.46% to $1.0227 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0227 dollars per euro (0.9779 euro per dollar)


--This month the euro lost 2.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down for two straight months

--Down 4.73% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 12 months

--This week the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.38% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Off 13.91% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 2.07% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.08% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.49% 0.683 Delayed Quote.7.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.31% 1.1905 Delayed Quote.0.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.21745 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.22% 0.764468 Delayed Quote.9.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.781 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.02248 Delayed Quote.-10.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.08% 0.012325 Delayed Quote.4.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.37% 0.012605 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.6288 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 0.978014 Delayed Quote.11.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pAfter steep decline, U.S. small caps tempt investors with cheap valuations
RE
05:56pWall St Week Ahead-After steep decline, U.S. small caps tempt investors with cheap valuations
RE
05:55pBotswana's Debswana diamond sales jump 54% in first half of 2022
RE
05:47pWhite House communications director Bedingfield will stay in post
RE
05:42pSouthern CEO Fanning to exit, hunt on for successor - Bloomberg News
RE
05:40pU.S. NTSB to probe electric bus fire in Connecticut
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% This Month to 97.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 2.46% to $1.0227 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.02% to $1.2180 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 1.80% to 133.24 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong stocks post biggest monthly drop in a year, dragged by tech s..
2Renault : Press release - 2022 H1 Financial Results
3Analyst recommendations: Comcast, Qualcomm, Intel, Linde, Northrop Grum..
4Transcript : Siltronic AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
5Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost

HOT NEWS