Euro Lost 2.46% to $1.0227 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0227 dollars per euro (0.9779 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro lost 2.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down for two straight months

--Down 4.73% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 12 months

--This week the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.38% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Off 13.91% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 2.07% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

