Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 2.69% to $1.1067 -- Data Talk

03/31/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1067 dollars per euro (0.9036 euro per dollar)


--This quarter the euro lost 2.69% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Down for three straight quarters

--Down 6.67% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

--Down four of the past five quarters

--This month the euro lost 1.36% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down for three straight months

--Down 2.69% over the last three months

--Largest three month percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight months

--Today the euro lost 0.84% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 9.67% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.94% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 6.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.69% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1757ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.61% 0.6762 Delayed Quote.6.08%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.88% 1.18732 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.31423 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.68% 0.722643 Delayed Quote.3.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.79953 Delayed Quote.1.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.83% 1.10668 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.65% 0.011891 Delayed Quote.1.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01317 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.55% 0.6931 Delayed Quote.1.52%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.86% 0.903604 Delayed Quote.2.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.80% to 91.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pEuro Lost 2.69% to $1.1067 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:57pRwdsu president says union is planning to file objections to the…
RE
05:57pSterling Lost 2.85% to $1.3143 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:57pDollar Gains 5.73% to 121.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pU.S. Senate approves bill to ease export shipping backlogs
RE
05:55pU.S. Senate negotiators near agreement on $10 billion round of COVID funds
RE
05:53pRwdsu president says the union and amazon each challenged more t…
RE
05:52pChevron to start Richmond, California, crude unit overhaul in mid-April -sources
RE
05:47pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom studies options for halting gas supplies to Europe, Kommersant ..
2U.S., European stocks suffer worst quarter since pandemic
3Nokia Oyj : and Etisalat UAE, from e&, to launch 5G private wireless ne..
4H&M flags higher prices after profit falls far short of expectations
5EU lawmakers back new tracing rule for crypto transfers

HOT NEWS