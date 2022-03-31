Euro Lost 2.69% to $1.1067 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1067 dollars per euro (0.9036 euro per dollar)
--This quarter the euro lost 2.69% vs. dollar
--Largest one quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Down for three straight quarters
--Down 6.67% over the last three quarters
--Largest three quarter percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 31, 2018
--Down four of the past five quarters
--This month the euro lost 1.36% vs. the dollar
--Largest one month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Down for three straight months
--Down 2.69% over the last three months
--Largest three month percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
--Down seven of the past eight months
--Today the euro lost 0.84% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 9.67% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.94% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 6.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.69% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-31-22 1757ET