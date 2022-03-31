Euro Lost 2.69% to $1.1067 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1067 dollars per euro (0.9036 euro per dollar)

--This quarter the euro lost 2.69% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Down for three straight quarters

--Down 6.67% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

--Down four of the past five quarters

--This month the euro lost 1.36% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down for three straight months

--Down 2.69% over the last three months

--Largest three month percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight months

--Today the euro lost 0.84% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 9.67% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.94% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 6.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.69% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1757ET