Euro Lost 3.00% to $1.0935 -- Data Talk

03/04/2022 | 05:43pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0935 dollars per euro (0.9145 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 3.00% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 4.49% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 13, 2015

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today the euro lost 1.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 3.00% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down 10 of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 25, 2020

--Off 10.75% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 8.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.85% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 1.75% 0.6744 Delayed Quote.2.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.31% 1.2102 Delayed Quote.1.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.93% 1.32255 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.81% 0.719016 Delayed Quote.2.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7849 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.26% 1.0926 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.71% 0.011981 Delayed Quote.0.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.55% 0.013096 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.6858 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.27% 0.915248 Delayed Quote.2.32%
HOT NEWS