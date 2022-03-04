Euro Lost 3.00% to $1.0935 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0935 dollars per euro (0.9145 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 3.00% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 4.49% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 13, 2015

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today the euro lost 1.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 3.00% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down 10 of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 25, 2020

--Off 10.75% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 8.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.85% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

