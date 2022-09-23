Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Euro Lost 3.25% to $0.9690 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9690 dollars per euro (1.0320 euros per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 3.25% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 3.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the euro lost 1.50% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 3.34% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 7, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.33% from its 52-week high of 1.1721 hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Down 17.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.80% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.21% 0.6737 Delayed Quote.5.32%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -2.25% 1.1189 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -3.68% 1.08474 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.66% 0.759365 Delayed Quote.8.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.94% 0.7352 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.51% 0.969 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.27% 0.012695 Delayed Quote.7.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.26% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.73% 0.5744 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.53% 1.031992 Delayed Quote.15.65%
