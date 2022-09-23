Euro Lost 3.25% to $0.9690 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9690 dollars per euro (1.0320 euros per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 3.25% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 3.55% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Down five of the past six weeks
--Today the euro lost 1.50% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 3.34% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 7, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 17.33% from its 52-week high of 1.1721 hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
--Down 17.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.63% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.80% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-23-22 1741ET