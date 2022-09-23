Euro Lost 3.25% to $0.9690 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9690 dollars per euro (1.0320 euros per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 3.25% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 3.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the euro lost 1.50% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 3.34% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 7, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.33% from its 52-week high of 1.1721 hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Down 17.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.80% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1741ET