Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 4.67% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk

04/29/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0550 dollars per euro (0.9479 euro per dollar)


--This month the euro lost 4.67% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 30, 2015

--Down for four straight months

--Down 7.24% over the last four months

--Largest four month percentage decline since Thursday, April 30, 2015

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 2021 when the market fell for four straight months

--Down eight of the past nine months

--This week the euro lost 2.32% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 4.49% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 13, 2015

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 11, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down 12 of the past 15 weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 13.89% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.48% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 12.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.24% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1747ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pUSTR to lead delegation to Kenya to explore trade, investment
RE
05:48pRussia looks to swerve default with last-minute dollar bond payment
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 4.79% to 95.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 4.67% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 4.31% to $1.2576 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 6.70% to 129.85 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pPelosi hopes to approve $33 billion Ukraine aid 'as soon as possible'
RE
05:41pAbbott to release some nutrition products halted after baby formula recall
RE
05:38pDisney's chief corporate affairs officer, Morrell, leaving the company
RE
05:36pFBI searches of data collected without a warrant nearly triples last year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar dips, U.S. stocks tumble on inflation concerns
2Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
3Chinese Tech Giants Surge After Beijing Pledges to Support Sector
4Amazon.com Down Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Oc..
5Novo Nordisk lifts 2022 outlook after strong quarter, shares jump

HOT NEWS