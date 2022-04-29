Euro Lost 4.67% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0550 dollars per euro (0.9479 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro lost 4.67% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 30, 2015

--Down for four straight months

--Down 7.24% over the last four months

--Largest four month percentage decline since Thursday, April 30, 2015

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 2021 when the market fell for four straight months

--Down eight of the past nine months

--This week the euro lost 2.32% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 4.49% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 13, 2015

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 11, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down 12 of the past 15 weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 13.89% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.48% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 12.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.24% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

