Euro Lost 5.26% to $1.0485 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0485 dollars per euro (0.9538 euro per dollar)
--This quarter the euro lost 5.26% vs. dollar
--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
--Down for four straight quarters
--Down 11.58% over the last four quarters
--Largest four-quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015
--Longest losing streak since the 1st quarter 2019 when the market fell for four straight quarters
--Down five of the past six quarters
--This month the euro lost 2.33% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022
--Down nine of the past 11 months
--Today the euro gained 0.41% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up nine of the past 13 sessions
--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.81% vs the dollar
