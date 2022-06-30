Euro Lost 5.26% to $1.0485 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0485 dollars per euro (0.9538 euro per dollar)

--This quarter the euro lost 5.26% vs. dollar

--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

--Down for four straight quarters

--Down 11.58% over the last four quarters

--Largest four-quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015

--Longest losing streak since the 1st quarter 2019 when the market fell for four straight quarters

--Down five of the past six quarters

--This month the euro lost 2.33% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 months

--Today the euro gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up nine of the past 13 sessions

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.81% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1740ET