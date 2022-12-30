Euro Lost 5.89% to $1.0703 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0703 dollars per euro (0.9344 euro per dollar)

--This year the euro lost 5.89% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight years

--Down 12.39% over the last two years

--Largest two-year percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

--Down seven of the past nine years

--This quarter the euro gained 9.19% vs. dollar

--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010

--Snaps a five-quarter losing streak

--This month the euro gained 2.81% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight months

--Up 9.19% over the last three months

--Largest three-month percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010

--This week the euro gained 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 1.60% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.85% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.57% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.54% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Up 11.54% from its 2022 low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

