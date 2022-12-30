Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Lost 5.89% to $1.0703 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0703 dollars per euro (0.9344 euro per dollar)


--This year the euro lost 5.89% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight years

--Down 12.39% over the last two years

--Largest two-year percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

--Down seven of the past nine years

--This quarter the euro gained 9.19% vs. dollar

--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010

--Snaps a five-quarter losing streak

--This month the euro gained 2.81% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight months

--Up 9.19% over the last three months

--Largest three-month percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010

--This week the euro gained 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 1.60% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.85% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.57% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.54% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Up 11.54% from its 2022 low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.34% 0.6364 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.1296 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.2095 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.34% 0.68975 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.0702 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.33% 0.011295 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.39% 0.934405 Delayed Quote.6.97%
Latest news "Economy"
05:51pRonaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 7.82% This Year to 96.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 5.89% to $1.0703 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 10.57% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 13.91% to 131.12 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pU.S. review could delay or block Binance deal for Voyager Digital
RE
05:41pDogecoin Lost 2.02% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.17% to $1197.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.14% to $16575.76 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pPentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract modification to Lockheed Martin
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
3Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Futures slip on last trading day of torrid year

HOT NEWS