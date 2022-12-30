Euro Lost 5.89% to $1.0703 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0703 dollars per euro (0.9344 euro per dollar)
--This year the euro lost 5.89% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight years
--Down 12.39% over the last two years
--Largest two-year percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
--Down seven of the past nine years
--This quarter the euro gained 9.19% vs. dollar
--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010
--Snaps a five-quarter losing streak
--This month the euro gained 2.81% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight months
--Up 9.19% over the last three months
--Largest three-month percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010
--This week the euro gained 0.81% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Up for three straight weeks
--Up 1.60% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.37% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.85% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022
--Off 6.57% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 11.54% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Up 11.54% from its 2022 low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-30-22 1747ET