Euro Lost 6.51% to $0.9802 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9802 dollars per euro (1.0203 euros per dollar)


--This quarter the euro lost 6.51% vs. dollar

--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2015

--Down for five straight quarters

--Down 17.34% over the last five quarters

--Largest five-quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015

--Down six of the past seven quarters

--This month the euro lost 2.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down for four straight months

--Down 8.69% over the last four months

--Largest four-month percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2015

--Longest losing streak since April 2022 when the market fell for four straight months

--Down 12 of the past 14 months

--This week the euro gained 1.16% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today the euro lost 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 16.11% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.15% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 15.46% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.81% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.34% 0.6532 Delayed Quote.4.92%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.18% 1.1383 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.116 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.80% 0.738056 Delayed Quote.8.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.09% 0.7227 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 0.98003 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.18% 0.012519 Delayed Quote.7.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.01227 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.55% 0.5594 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.29% 1.020377 Delayed Quote.17.15%
