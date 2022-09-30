Euro Lost 6.51% to $0.9802 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9802 dollars per euro (1.0203 euros per dollar)

--This quarter the euro lost 6.51% vs. dollar

--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2015

--Down for five straight quarters

--Down 17.34% over the last five quarters

--Largest five-quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015

--Down six of the past seven quarters

--This month the euro lost 2.52% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down for four straight months

--Down 8.69% over the last four months

--Largest four-month percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2015

--Longest losing streak since April 2022 when the market fell for four straight months

--Down 12 of the past 14 months

--This week the euro gained 1.16% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today the euro lost 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 16.11% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.15% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 15.46% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.81% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1739ET