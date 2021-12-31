Log in
Euro Lost 6.90% to $1.1373 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 05:44pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1373 dollars per euro (0.8793 euro per dollar)

--This year the euro lost 6.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one year percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015

--Down six of the past eight years

--This quarter the euro lost 1.76% vs. dollar

--Down for two straight quarters

--Down 4.09% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

--Down three of the past four quarters

--This month the euro gained 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--This week the euro gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.19% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.54% from its 2021 low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.25% 0.6385 Delayed Quote.1.43%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.18% 1.1897 Delayed Quote.6.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.3529 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.47% 0.69633 Delayed Quote.7.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.83% 0.7909 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.13696 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.62% 0.011792 Delayed Quote.5.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.013429 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.6836 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.42% 0.879538 Delayed Quote.7.52%
