Euro Lost 6.90% to $1.1373 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1373 dollars per euro (0.8793 euro per dollar)

--This year the euro lost 6.90% vs. the dollar

--Largest one year percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015

--Down six of the past eight years

--This quarter the euro lost 1.76% vs. dollar

--Down for two straight quarters

--Down 4.09% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

--Down three of the past four quarters

--This month the euro gained 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--This week the euro gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.19% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.54% from its 2021 low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

