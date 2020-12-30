Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited : Reports Interim Results For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

12/30/2020 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company's net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 ("1H 2020") was approximately US$869,000 as compared to net loss of approximately US$280,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ("1H 2019"). This was attributed by the non-recurrent net gain on disposal of a property of approximately US$1,429,000.

The adverse impact of COVID-19 coupled with the China-US escalating trade war and technology tensions, and the ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong resulted in a 35.1% decrease of revenues from approximately US$8,815,000 for 1H 2019 to approximately US$5,718,000 for 1H 2020. Revenues from trading and manufacturing activities, and engineering activities decreased by US$1,426,000 and US$1,671,000, respectively.

Gross profits decreased by 20.5% to approximately US$1,619,000 for 1H 2020 as compared to approximately US$2,036,000 for 1H 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the drop in revenues.

Selling and administrative expenses decreased by approximately US$171,000 to US$2,341,000 for 1H 2020 as compared to approximately US$2,512,000 for 1H 2019, in spite of the severance pay of approximately US$117,000 related to the scale-down of its loss-making manufacturing operation. The decrease was principally due to tight control over expenses.

Operating loss increased by 52.5% to approximately US$726,000 for 1H 2020 as compared to approximately US$476,000 for 1H 2019. This was primarily due to the decrease in revenues.

The Company expects that its operating performance will continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19. However, the Company is still positive about the future Ballast Water Treatment Systems ("BWTS") business from port services and commercial ships. The Company's first ballast water port solution system has recently been delivered to its Shanghai port client. As the first pioneer to commence on commercial ballast water port reception treatment service in the Asia Pacific region, the Company is currently working on a number of enquiries from China, Southeast Asia and Europe. To comply with the International Maritime Organization ("IMO") revised G8 requirements, the Company obtained a BWTS revised G8 test report already from a third party ballast water conformity assessment laboratory (with China National Accreditation Service qualification), and is now undergoing China Classification Society's internal procedure of issuing the revised G8 type approval certificate.

About BWTS

BWTS are an imminent requirement by IMO to prevent the biological unbalance caused by the estimated 12 billion tons of ballast water transported across the seas by ocean-going vessels when their ballast water tanks are emptied or refilled. In 2012, ballast water discharge standard became a law in the US. Any vessel constructed in December 2013 or later will need to comply when entering US waters, and existing vessels will follow shortly after. IMO's Ballast Water Management Convention entered into force for new-built vessels on September 8, 2017 after ratification by 52 States, representing 35.1441% of world merchant shipping tonnage. In July 2017, IMO decided that the phase-in period for ballast water system retrofits started on 8 September 2019. 

The company obtained type approval certificate from China's Classification Society for its 200, 300, 500, 750, 1200 and 1250 Cubic Meters per hour BWTS and Alternate Management Systems ('AMS") acceptance for its full range BWTS in 2016.

The IMO convention stipulates that type approval for revised G8 requirements must be obtained for all BWTS installed on or after October 28, 2020.

The ballast water port solution system is a system installed in port to offer ballast water treatment services for ocean going ships without their own BWTS and for those with damaged BWTS.

Certain statements in this news release regarding the Company's expectations, estimates, present view of circumstances or events, and statements containing words such as estimates, anticipates, intends, or expects, or words of similar import, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements indicate uncertainty and the Company can give no assurance with regard to actual outcomes. Specific risk factors may include, without limitation, having the Company's offices and operations situated in Hong Kong and China, doing business in China, competing with Chinese manufactured products, competing with the Company's own suppliers, dependence on vendors, and lack of long term written agreements with suppliers and customers, development of new products, entering new markets, possible downturns in business conditions, increased competition, loss of significant customers, availability of qualified personnel, negotiating definitive agreements, new marketing efforts and the timely development of resources. See the "Risk Factor" discussions in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

 

EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

June 30,

2020

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31,

2019

(Audited)



US$'000

US$'000





Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents


5,015

5,991

Restricted cash


1,453

658

Accounts receivable, net


1,765

3,586

Prepayments and other current assets


1,495

748

Contract assets


62

441

Inventories


205

586



──────

──────

Total current assets


9,995

12,010



──────

──────





Property, plant and equipment, net


271

700

Interest in affiliate


7,677

7,720

Goodwill


1,071

1,071

Deferred tax assets


37

87

Operating right-of-use assets


310

406

Long-term investment


148

148

Restricted cash


126

71



──────

──────

Total non-current assets


9,640

10,203



──────

──────

Total assets


19,635

22,213



══════

══════





Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Bank borrowings


-

565

Accounts payable


2,129

3,914

Contract liabilities


1,382

869

Other payables and accrued expenses


1,028

1,142

Current portion of operating lease obligations


160

170



──────

──────

Total current liabilities


4,699

6,660



──────

──────

Non-current liabilities:




Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities


130

216



──────

──────

Total liabilities


4,829

6,876



──────

──────

Commitments and contingencies 








Shareholders' equity:




Ordinary share, 
     20,000,000 (2019: 20,000,000) shares authorized;
     3,260,559 (2019: 3,260,559) no par value shares issued


123

123

Additional paid-in capital


9,588

9,561

Treasury stock, 167,700 shares at cost as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively


(786)

(786)

PRC statutory reserves


316

316

Accumulated other comprehensive income


907

899

Retained earnings


3,916

4,346



──────

──────

Total shareholders' equity attributable to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited


14,064

14,459

Non-controlling interests


742

878



──────

──────

Total shareholders' equity


14,806

15,337



──────

──────





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


19,635

22,213



══════

══════

 

EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019



2020

(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)




US$'000

US$'000







Revenues





Trading and manufacturing


3,927

5,353


Engineering


1,791

3,462




────────

────────


Total revenues 


5,718

8,815







Cost of revenues





Trading and manufacturing


(2,819)

(4,123)


Engineering


(1,280)

(2,656)




────────

────────


Total cost of revenues


(4,099)

(6,779)




────────

────────


Gross profit


1,619

2,036







Finance costs


(4)

-


Selling and administrative expenses


(2,341)

(2,512)




────────

────────


Operating loss


(726)

(476)


Interest income


16

47


Other income, net


46

9


Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment


1,429

-


Equity in income of affiliates


28

43




────────

────────


Income / (loss) before income taxes


793

(377)







Income taxes (expense) / credit


(50)

1




────────

────────


Net income / (loss)


743

(376)







Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests


126

96




────────

────────


Net income / (loss) attributable to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited's shareholders


869

(280)




════════

════════


Other comprehensive income / (loss)





    Net income / (loss)


743

(376)


    Foreign exchange translation

      Adjustments


(2)

5




────────

────────


Comprehensive income / (loss)


741

(371)


Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests


136

97




────────

────────


Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to the Company


877

(274)




════════

════════












 







Net income / (loss) per ordinary share attributable to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited's shareholders







- Basic


$  US0.28

$  US(0.14)



$  US0.23



════════

════════



════════

- Diluted


$  US0.28

$  US(0.14)



$  US0.23



════════

════════



════════

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding







- Basic


3,092,859

2,061,909



2,061,909



════════

════════



════════

- Diluted


3,092,859

2,061,909



2,061,909



════════

════════



════════



















Dividend per share


US$0.42

US$ -





════════

════════



 


 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/euro-tech-holdings-company-limited-reports-interim-results-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2020-301199269.html

SOURCE Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aB2DIGITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aPOLYGIENE : Bulletin from extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB
PU
06:13aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
PU
06:12aBritain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
RE
06:12aGermany expects quick EU approval of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:12aSEATECH VENTURES CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aASTRAZENECA : UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:11aNCR : RBR report puts NCR as global leader in restaurant POS software
AQ
06:11aGEVO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aTrading firm Trafigura buys 10% stake in Rosneft's Vostok Oil
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ