Euro Unchanged at $1.0735 -- Data Talk

01/10/2023 | 05:36pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0735 dollars per euro (0.9316 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro is unchanged vs. the dollar

--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.87% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.30% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1735ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.22% 0.6417 Delayed Quote.1.60%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.35% 1.13128 Delayed Quote.0.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.2146 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.26% 0.693765 Delayed Quote.1.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.24% 0.74461 Delayed Quote.0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.07352 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.57% 0.011415 Delayed Quote.0.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.60% 0.012258 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.63685 Delayed Quote.0.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.03% 0.931619 Delayed Quote.0.37%
