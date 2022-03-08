Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro advances from 22-month lows on EU bond issuance report

03/08/2022 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shop cash register is seen with both Sterling and Euro currency in the till at the border town of Pettigo

    * Euro gains vs other currencies like yen, Swiss franc
    * Euro volatility highest since March 2020
    * U.S. dollar remains in-demand

 
    By John McCrank and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The euro on Tuesday climbed from 22-month lows against the U.S. dollar hit
the previous session, lifted in part by expectations that the euro zone will increase fiscal spending to
help offset the economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
    Investors were also hesitant to sell the euro ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting on
Thursday. The prospect of stagflation has prompted economists to suggest policymakers might delay rate hikes
until late in the year.
    Europe's single currency, which has been pummeled since the start of the latest geopolitical turmoil,
also gained versus other currencies such as the yen, Swiss franc and sterling
.
    Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the European Union plans as soon as this week to jointly issue
bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defense spending.
    Franziska Palmas, markets economist at Capital Economics, said that if confirmed the news would be
positive for euro zone assets, but it would not be enough to sustain their recovery.
    Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, believes the euro
appears to have found a "tentative bottom," with some investors reluctant to test new lows ahead of the ECB
meeting.
    "There is a risk that the ECB president may acknowledge euro weakness as among the headwinds facing the
bloc's economy. That's been enough to offer the euro at least a momentary reprieve," Manimbo added.
    In addition, the international oil benchmark Brent crude backed off Monday's 14-year high of
just under $140 per barrel, which helped boost euro sentiment. Brent was still up 4.3% on Tuesday at $128.50
per barrel.
    The euro regained some ground after five sessions of declines versus the dollar. It was up more than a
cent from a trough of $1.0806 on Monday, its lowest since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped
Europe.
    The single currency was last up 0.5% at $1.0906.
    The euro briefly traded at parity with the Swiss franc on Monday for the first time in seven
years. It rose 0.9% on Tuesday to 1.0134 francs.
    Traders are expecting choppy markets over the next few months, with euro/dollar volatility gauges
 at their highest since the market chaos of March 2020.
    As the euro gained, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six global peers,
was flat to slightly lower at 99.15.
    That said, the safe-haven dollar remains an in-demand asset despite Tuesday's slight pullback. Since
Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the dollar has gained around 3.3% as the crisis has intensified.
    Besides the commodities' rally, the war and subsequent Western sanctions have crushed Russian assets,
with the rouble falling to a record low of 160 to the dollar in erratic offshore trade on Monday.
The rouble on Tuesday though firmed 5.9% versus the greenback, which fell to 127 roubles.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 3:33PM (2033 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 99.0600        99.1720     -0.09%         3.551%        +99.3270    +98.7040
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.0904        $1.0854     +0.47%         -4.09%        +$1.0958    +$1.0849
 Dollar/Yen                   115.6750       115.3050    +0.34%         +0.50%        +115.7850   +115.2900
 Euro/Yen                     126.14         125.14      +0.80%         -3.21%        +126.7300   +125.1200
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9292         0.9254      +0.45%         +1.91%        +0.9306     +0.9250
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3102        $1.3105     -0.02%         -3.12%        +$1.3144    +$1.3083
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2886         1.2821      +0.51%         +1.92%        +1.2900     +1.2799
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7273        $0.7315     -0.54%         +0.08%        +$0.7348    +$0.7245
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0132         1.0046      +0.86%         -2.30%        +1.0177     +1.0047
 Euro/Sterling                0.8320         0.8285      +0.42%         -0.95%        +0.8346     +0.8279
 NZ                           $0.6809        $0.6823     -0.15%         -0.46%        +$0.6850    +$0.6799
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.9765         9.0430      -0.70%         +1.93%        +9.0780     +8.9455
 Euro/Norway                  9.7885         9.8310      -0.43%         -2.24%        +9.8566     +9.7475
 Dollar/Sweden                9.9301         9.9924      -0.26%         +10.12%       +10.0356    +9.8533
 Euro/Sweden                  10.8271        10.8552     -0.26%         +5.80%        +10.8938    +10.7939
 
    
 (Reporting by John McCrank and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Ed Osmond, Will Dunham,
Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.10% 0.66688 Delayed Quote.6.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.51% 84.102 Delayed Quote.1.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.39% 0.67548 Delayed Quote.2.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.45% 1.20117 Delayed Quote.2.12%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.18% 151.494 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.29% 1.2168 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.3097 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -1.00% 0.71183 Delayed Quote.3.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.41% 89.754 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.28% 0.72091 Delayed Quote.0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.68% 0.77581 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.36% 0.147071 Delayed Quote.1.01%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.70% 13.556 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.07% 12328.14 Delayed Quote.1.28%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.60% 126.104 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.74% 1.0128 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.33% 1.0902 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.40% 11.882 Delayed Quote.0.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.23% 0.011913 Delayed Quote.1.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.25% 1.504167 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.33% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012995 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.00% 0.8031 Delayed Quote.0.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.15% 128.34 Delayed Quote.67.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.16% 78.725 Delayed Quote.0.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.05% 0.6322 Delayed Quote.1.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.41% 0.6806 Delayed Quote.0.54%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 15.34% 0.007678 Delayed Quote.-27.66%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.14% 1073.874 Delayed Quote.57.29%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.18% 0.6806 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 1.06% 0.093628 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 0.917288 Delayed Quote.4.56%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.27% 115.674 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.10% 121 Delayed Quote.62.52%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.41% 0.9291 Delayed Quote.0.88%
WTI 2.58% 124.24 Delayed Quote.68.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54pU.S. ban on Russian energy imports does not prohibit CPC oil deals -Treasury
RE
03:51pAnalysis-Investors shift to Latam amid war in Europe, but risks remain
RE
03:50pU.s. could cut off chinese firms from american equipment and sof…
RE
03:49pCoca-Cola suspends business in Russia
RE
03:48pCOMMODITIES-Oil soars, nickel breaks above $100,000 a tonne
RE
03:48pU.s. could essentially shut down semiconductor manufacturing i…
RE
03:48pChinese companies that aid russia could be shut down, u.s. comme…
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.241% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.870% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.627% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
5WRAPUP 5-McDonald's to temporarily close restaurants in Russia as Mosco..

HOT NEWS