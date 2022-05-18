Euro and sterling cling onto overnight gains

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - The pound and euro on
Wednesday held onto most of their gains from the previous day as
hopes of easing lockdowns in China and rising retail sales in
the U.S. pushed investors towards riskier assets and hurt the
safe haven dollar.
The European common currency touched $1.0564 in
early Asia trade, its highest in a week, after rising 1.1%
overnight, its largest day of percentage gains since March.
It was last a little lower at $1.05355.
Sterling was at $1.24805 easing from a two week
high $1.2501 hit earlier in the session, having risen 1.4% on
Tuesday after data showed Britain's jobless rate hit a 48-year
low.
It was not immediately affected by data that showed
Britain's CPI was at 9% year on year in April, the highest since
official estimates began in the late 1980s, but marginally below
expectations of 9.1%.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that
the current surge in inflation was the central bank's biggest
challenge since it gained independence in 1997.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six peers, was at 103.38 having touched as low as 103.18
early in the session its lowest in nearly two weeks.
"The pound got a boost from the very strong jobs report
yesterday, and on top of that there has been a slight
improvement in the broader risk sentiment in financial markets
driven by some positive news out of China on the lockdowns and
strong data out of the U.S.," said Carol Kong, currency
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Shanghai on Wednesday achieved a fourth consecutive day
without any new infections outside areas under the strictest
lockdown measures, as residents waited for an easing of the
rules currently scheduled for 1 June.
U.S. retail sales rose strongly in April as consumers bought
more motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and increased
spending at restaurants.
In a sign of the general positive attitude towards risk
sentiment, Asian shares were higher on Wednesday, after gains
overnight on Wall Street
The dollar fell 0.2% versus the Japanese yen as even
though data showed Japan's economy shrank in the first quarter
it still beat expectations.
The Australian dollar just about managed to hold
its footing after the country reported modest wage growth in the
first quarter, and was little changed at $0.70255.
Cryptocurrency markets were fairly quiet. Bitcoin
hovered around $30,000 and was last a fraction below that, down
1.5%.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)