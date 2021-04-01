Press release / 31 March 2021

Euro area bank interest rate statistics: February 2021

The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator, which combines interest rates on all loans to corporations, remained broadly unchanged in February 2021. The interest rate on new loans of over €1 million with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to three months remained broadly unchanged at 1.15%. The rate for new loans of the same size with an initial rate fixation period of over three months and up to one year increased by 4 basis points to 1.22%, driven by the interest rate effect. The interest rate for new loans of over €1 million with an initial rate fixation period of over ten years decreased by 5 basis points to 1.15%, driven by both the interest rate and the weight effects. In the case of new loans of up to €250,000 with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to three months, the average rate charged decreased by 17 basis points to 1.99%. This decrease was due to developments in one euro area country and was driven by the interest rate effect.

As regards new deposit agreements, the interest rate on deposits from corporations with an agreed maturity of up to one year fell by 7 basis points to -0.22% in February 2021, driven by the interest rate effect. The interest rate on overnight deposits from corporations stayed constant at -0.01%.

The interest rate on new loans to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to one year remained broadly unchanged at 2.02%.

Table 1

Bank interest rates for corporations

i.r.f. = initial rate fixation

For this instrument category, the concept of new business is extended to the whole outstanding amounts and therefore the business volumes are not comparable with those of the other categories. Outstanding amounts data are derived from the ECB's monetary financial institutions balance sheet statistics.

Data for bank interest rates for corporations (Table 1)

Bank interest rates for households

