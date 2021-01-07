The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator, which combines interest rates on all loans to corporations, remained broadly unchanged in November 2020. The interest rate on new loans of over €1 million with

Press release / 6 January 2021

Euro area bank interest rate statistics: November 2020

a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to three months showed no change at 1.22%. The rate for new loans of the same size with an initial rate fixation period of over three months and up to one year decreased by 13 basis points to 1.29%. This decrease was due to developments in two euro area countries and was driven by the interest rate effect. The rate for new loans of over €1 million with an initial rate fixation period of over ten years decreased by 27 basis points to 1.00%. This decrease was due to developments in two euro area countries and was driven by both interest rate and weight effects. In the case of new loans of up to €250,000 with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to three months, the average rate charged increased by 7 basis points to 2.01%, mainly driven by the weight effect.

As regards new deposit agreements, the interest rate on deposits from corporations with an agreed maturity of up to one year and the interest rate on overnight deposits from corporations stayed almost constant at -0.21% and at -0.01%, respectively.

The interest rate on new loans to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships with a floating rate and an initial rate fixation period of up to one year decreased by 5 basis points to 2.20%, driven by the interest rate effect.

Table 1

Bank interest rates for corporations

i.r.f. = initial rate fixation

For this instrument category, the concept of new business is extended to the whole outstanding amounts and therefore the business volumes are not comparable with those of the other categories. Outstanding amounts data are derived from the ECB's monetary financial institutions balance sheet statistics.

Data for bank interest rates for corporations (Table 1)

Bank interest rates for households

